Ferdinand Folk Festival to take place this weekend

We’re counting down for the 11th annual Ferdinand Folk Festival!

It returns to 18th Street Parks this Saturday, September 18th.

The Honey Vines, an acoustic duo from Newburgh Indiana, will open the Folk Festival, playing from 12:00 to 12:30 pm.

Croghan’s Crossing, a four-person Irish band out of Louisville, performs from 12:45 to 1:30 pm.

Hagedorn Family Band, a local group that has moved from performing on the Kyana Woodstock Market Stage to the Main Stage in just a few years, will perform from 1:45 to 2:45 pm.

Master storyteller and multi-instrumentalist Joe Crookston of Ithaca New York is set to entertain the crowd from 3:00 to 4:00 pm.

Andrea Davidson, who was part of the 2014 Folk Festival, returns and will be on the Main Stage from 4:15 to 5:30 pm

Green Room Rockers, a 5 piece American reggae/ska/soul band including Ferdinand native Perry Clark, participated in the second-ever Folk Festival in 2011 and will play from 5:45 to 7:00 pm, leading into headline artist Brett Dennen at 7:30 pm.

And our very own Bill Potter will serve as master of ceremonies for the festival. For more information, visit ferdinandfolkfestival.com.