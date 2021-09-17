Ferdinand man facing several charges after domestic dispute

A Ferdinand man is facing six charges after a domestic dispute this week.

The Ferdinand Police were made aware of a possible domestic battery that occurred around 11 pm Wednesday.

While investigating, police discovered that the victim had been held against her will for several hours.

Ferdinand Police and Dubois County Sheriff Deputies served an arrest and search warrant at the apartment on East 3rd Street in Ferdinand around 1:14 am Thursday.

The man, 26-year-old Chase Clark of Ferdinand was arrested and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center for felony counts of domestic violence with a prior, strangulation with prior, criminal confinement, and possession of marijuana over 30 grams with a prior. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia prior and interfering with the reporting of a crime.