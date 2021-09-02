Fire departments receive grants administered by DNR Forestry

Several local fire departments are receiving grants to help with purchasing equipment and installing hydrants.

-The Celestine Volunteer Fire Department was granted $4,975.00 for water handling

-Dubois Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. was granted $4,224.50for safety

-Madison Township Volunteer Fire Department was granted $4,577 for communication

-St. Anthony Volunteer Fire Department Inc. was granted $4,200 for safety

-Marion Township Rural Fire Department, Inc. and Marshall Township Volunteer Fire Department were granted $2,500 for safety

-Anderson Township Fire Department, Inc. was granted $5,000 for water handling

– Shawswick Volunteer Firefighters Association, Jefferson Township Pike Co. Ind. Volunteer Fire Department and the volunteer fire departments in Petersburg, Chrisney, and Santa Claus were granted $5,000 for safety

-Patoka Township Volunteer Fire Department was granted $4,260 for Wildland

The awards will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or purchasing necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Recipients were selected based on population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters. As in past years, emphasis was given to projects that involve the fighting of wildfires.

The awarded grants range from $1,590 to $5,000 and were given to 73 departments.