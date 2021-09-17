First Choice Solutions to host biannual Life 5K walk/run in October

First Choice Solutions, formerly known as the Pregnancy Care Center is celebrating the cool weather next month with a family-friendly event!

Their biannual Life 5K walk/run is scheduled for October 9th at Eastside Park in Washington.

The 5K takes a familiar route through some of the beautiful streets of Washington.

Participants can register as early as 8:15 am at the Kiwanis Building at the Eastside Park in Washington.

The walk/run starts at 9 am and is $20 for adults and $10 for kids (ages 5-12.)

For more information, call (812)-257-1041.