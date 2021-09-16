Fischer Farms awarded Family-Owned Small Business Of The Year

Nine small Indiana businesses are being recognized as part of Small Business Week in Indiana.

The list ranges from alloy manufacturers to technology companies.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says there are more than 529,000 small businesses in Indiana that employ 1.2 million Hoosiers.

Fischer Farms in Saint Anthony was one of this year’s honorees and took home the title of Family-Owned Small Business Of The Year.

The company is a natural meat producer and provides premium, local, and sustainable products to Hoosier Families and restaurants.

It was founded by Diana and Dave Fischer in 2004 and has expanded to meet the demand for local, fresh products.