Former Spencer County officials arrested on theft and misconduct charges

Indiana State Police arrested two former Spencer County officials after a lengthy investigation into several allegations.

Troopers were asked to investigate allegations against former Spencer County Luce Township Trustee Sarah Frederick and Trustee’s Clerk Angela Ward in January 2020.

The Spencer County Circuit Court issued arrest warrants for Frederick and Ward on Thursday.

Frederick was arrested on Friday for one felony count of official misconduct, two felony counts of theft, and a misdemeanor count of theft.

Ward was arrested on Saturday for one felony count of official misconduct, one felony count of obstruction of justice, three felony counts of theft, and one misdemeanor count of theft.