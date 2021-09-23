Free Online Tutoring Available for Indiana Students

The Indiana Department of Education announced a new partnership with Schoolhouse.world to support students in grades eight through 12 with free tutoring for preparation, math courses, and Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

“All students learn differently, and many need some level of extra support at different points in time,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “This partnership provides access to personalized tutoring 24/7 at the click of a mouse. As this partnership with Schoolhouse.world will provide Hoosier students — no matter where they are or the needs they face — access to additional learning support.”

Schoolhouse.world was launched in early 2020 by Sal Khan, also the founder of Khan Academy, in response to COVID-19 learning disruptions. The nonprofit connects students with live, small-group tutoring through Zoom at no cost.

In addition to resources through Schoolhouse. world, Khan Academy and College Board offer free practice resources. This free resource comes as all Indiana high school juniors prepare to take the this spring. Students can visit Official SAT Practice on Khan Academy – a personalized online program that helps students practice for the with thousands of sample questions, instant feedback, video lessons, and full-length practice tests.

To learn more about these learning resources, and to sign up for a tutoring session, visit www.schoolhouse.world or www.khanacademy.org.