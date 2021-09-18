Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County to hold support campaign community kickoff event

A week from today marks a special milestone for the Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County.

The organization is kicking off its nineteenth home with a “Building Homes, Building Community,” event on Saturday, September 25th, at 3 pm at Market Street Park in Huntingburg.

This free and public event features guest speakers and staff discussing the importance of shelter in the county and how Habitat is meeting the challenge.

By attending, community members also have the chance to meet the newest partner family and hear about how this home will positively impact the family.

“The Building Homes, Building Community campaign will provide crucial funding for the current home build, and future homes as well. Sponsors will receive a wooden board to put messages on, logos, or decorate as they wish. These boards will then be collected and used in the current Habitat home in Dubois County. There will also be a freeboard available for everyone to sign at the Campaign Kick-Off Event. Those that would like to sponsor at different levels can do so at the kickoff but can also donate throughout the fall campaign if you can’t attend our kickoff. Affordable housing is one of the most pressing needs in our region, and we are asking our community to join us to address the issue,” says Executive Director, Michael Richard.

If you cannot make it in person, you will still be able to watch! It will also be live-streamed on the Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County Facebook page at facebook.com/DuboisHabitat.

Those that wish to support Dubois County Habitatcan donate online at duboishabitat.org/donate.

A full sponsorship guide that details levels of support that individuals and businesses can provide are also online on the page.

For more information or to support the build, please call Executive Director Michael Richard at (812)-482-5995 or info@duboishabitat.org.