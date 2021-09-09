Heart Fit: Food Matters to the Heart

What you eat and drink, your activity level, how you cope with stress and other individual lifestyle factors help determines the health of your heart. Eating a heart-healthy diet can help to control aspects of one’s health. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering Heart Fit, which is a class taught to help improve cholesterol levels and blood pressure control through changes in the diet.

Heart Fit consists of four weekly sessions, and the class will meet from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. in the Mary Potter Meeting Room located inside Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center at 800 W. 9th Street in Jasper. The next class will meet on Thursdays from October 7 – 28, 2021.

The primary focus is to reduce saturated fat intake to lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and keep HDL (“good”) cholesterol up. The class is facilitated by a Registered Dietitian. Topics covered will include: nutrition, physical activity, and weigh management for a healthy heart.

Pre-registration is required and the cost is about $20. To register, please contact Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Diabetes Education Department at 812-996-5729.