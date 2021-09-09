Heart of Jasper hosting Farm to Table Dinner on Main Street in Jasper

Heart of Jasper is hosting the first annual Farm to Table Dinner on Friday September 17th on North Main Street in Jasper.

This will be an evening to remember as the guests enjoy a delicious meal prepared by Brew with food donated from local farms, music provided by Strings Inc, and a bubbly cash bar served by Snaps Bar and Grill. Happy Hour begins at 5:30pm with charcuterie boards consisting of local meats, cheeses, honey and baguette. Dinner will be served at 6:30pm starting with a garden-fresh salad topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, bleu cheese garnished with a vinaigrette. The entrée includes marinated turkey tenders with housemade pesto, coffee-rubbed marinated pork loin, a farmer’s selection of grilled summer vegetables, and fresh local bread and apple butter. To complete the meal, each guest will receive a delicious serving a flan!

Picnic tables decorated in rustic farm décor will be placed on Main Street beginning at 6th and Main running through 8th and Main.

The Welcome and Registration table will be located at the intersection of 6th and Main near City Hall.

Guests should register upon arrival. Located next to the Registration table will be a Silent Auction basket with items donated from our friends at local businesses. Cash or check only!

Don’t forget your $5 ticket to watch Tommy Boy at the Astra Theatre following dinner. For more details visit astratheater.com/.

The cost is $75 per ticket or $500 for a table which includes 6 tickets and 2 bottles of wine. Tickets can be purchased and paid for online at https://www.heartofjasper.org/farm-to-table or purchased by cash or check by visiting City Hall. For questions, please contact Heart of Jasper Director Kate Schwenk at 812-482-4255 or by email at kschwenk@heartofjasper.org. All proceeds will go towards Downtown projects such as flowers, crosswalk murals, alley activation, and banners.