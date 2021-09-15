Heart of Jasper to hold first Farm to Table Dinner on Friday

The Heart of Jasper is hosting a Farm to Table Dinner this week.

The event is on Friday, September 17th, on North Main Street in Jasper and is the first of its kind to take place in Jasper.

Guests will enjoy a delicious meal prepared by Brew with food donated from local farms, music provided by Strings Inc, and a bubbly cash bar served by Snaps Bar and Grill.

Happy Hour begins at 5:30pm with charcuterie boards consisting of local meats, cheeses, honey and baguette.

Dinner will be served at 6:30pm starting with a garden-fresh salad topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, bleu cheese garnished with vinaigrette.

The entrée includes marinated turkey tenders with housemade pesto, coffee-rubbed marinated pork loin, a farmer’s selection of grilled summer vegetables, and fresh local bread and apple butter.

Picnic tables decorated in rustic farm décor will be placed on Main Street beginning at 6th and Main running through 8th and Main.

The Welcome and Registration table will be located at the intersection of 6 th and Main near City Hall.

The cost is $75 per ticket or $500 for a table which includes 6 tickets and 2 bottles of wine.

Tickets can be purchased and paid for online at heartofjasper.org/farm-to-table or purchased by cash or check by visiting City Hall.

For questions, please contact Heart of Jasper Director Kate Schwenk at 812- 482-4255 or by email at kschwenk@heartofjasper.org.

All proceeds will go towards Downtown projects such as flowers, crosswalk murals, alley activation, and banners.