Hendricks County Man arrested after leaving the scene of an accident

On Friday Jasper Police Officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Newton and Baden Strasse.

Once the officer arrived he found that one of the drivers had left the scene in their vehicle after the accident.

The driver of the other vehicle was able to identify the vehicle that had left which officers located at the intersection of 6th and St. John Street.

The Driver was identified as 34-Year-Old Max Reinhardt, who admitted to leaving the scene of the accident.

Reinhardt was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

The total amount of damages between both vehicles was $3,500.