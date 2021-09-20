Huntingburg Herbstfest crowns royal court

A new royal court is reigning over the Huntingburg Herbstfest.

Karly Barnett was crowned 2021 Miss Huntingburg Herbstfest on Sunday night. She is the 18-year-old daughter of Darrin and Shari Barnett of Huntingburg and is a senior at Southridge High School. She plans to attend IUPUI to major in pre-dentistry and hopes to become an orthodontist.

The 1st Runner-up title went to Jenna Kendall. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Scott and Kim Kendall and is a junior at Southridge High School.

Abbi Hall was named 2nd Runner Up. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Tasha Hall of Huntingburg and is a Senior at Southridge High School.

The Miss Photogenic crown went to Madelyn Lau. She is the 18-year-old daughter of Jill and Alex Blackgrove and Todd Lau. of Huntingburg. She is a senior at Southridge High School and plans to attend Butler University and major in biology, hoping to become an optometrist.

Amerynn Fetter is the 2021 Pre-Teen Miss Huntingburg Herbstfest. She is the 13-year-old daughter of Mark and Tina Fetter of Huntingburg and is an 8th grader at Southridge Middle School.

Heather Schoenbachler was named 1st runner up and Pre-teen Miss Photogenic. She is the 15-year-old daughter of A.J. and Sandy Kempf and the late Jeff Schoenbachler. She is a sophomore at Southridge High School.

The 2nd Runner-up crown went to Lillian Thewes. She is the 12-year-old daughter of Dane and Amanda Thewes. of Huntingburg and is a 7th grader at Southridge Middle School.

The 2021 Huntingburg Herbstfest is from September 23rd to the 26th and has a schedule packed with activities for the entire family.

To see a schedule of events, Click here