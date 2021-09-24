Huntingburg Herbstfest Friday schedule

The Huntingburg Herbstfest has another full day planned!

Selected food booths are open for lunch between 11 am and 1 pm.

This year’s golf scramble takes place at the Huntingburg Country Club at noon.

The Craft Show at the Main Shelter House, Food Booths, and Jumping Jacks Entertainment open for the evening at 5 pm.

5 pm is the start time for axe throwing and the Beer Garden at Midway.

Angel Rhodes performs from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Midway Stage.

Little Miss and Junior Miss are on the Main Stage at 7:30 pm.

5 Under performs from 8 to 11 pm on the Midway Stage.

Activities and Booths close for the night at 11 pm.

The Beer Garden closes at midnight.