Huntingburg Herbstfest parade winners

Firetrucks, clowns, and sunny skies greeted the Huntingburg Herbstfest parade spectators on Sunday. Winning entries in the Herbstfest parade were:

=The Grand Marshall’s Award: The Dubois County Hadi Roadsters

= The Best Float Award: Best Home Furnishings

= Best Fire Apparatus: Carter Fire Department from neighboring Dale, IN.

= The Best Car Unit: Hadi Shriner’s Clown Car

= The Herbstfest Queen’s Choice: Huntingburg United Methodist Church Float

= The Best Walking Unit: ALASI

= The Mayor’s Choice Award: Southridge FFA

The Herbstfest wrapped up the annual fest with a parade that made it’s way through the streets of the city.

WJTS TV 18 is featuring the Huntingburg Herbstfest Queen Pageants and Parade this week. Wednesday, September 29th enjoy the Queen and Junior Miss Pageants at 8:00 pm EST and Thursday, September 30th, WJTS TV 18 will feature the Parade. Then on Sunday, October 3rd both the Herbstfest Pageant and Parade will be shown starting at 3:00 pm