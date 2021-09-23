Huntingburg Herbstfest Thursday schedule

The Huntingburg Herbstfest is finally here!

A Craft Show at the Main Shelter House opens up at 5 pm.

Food Booths, Jumping Jack’s Entertainment, and Beer Garden also begin at 5 pm.

Music by EV Mae takes control of the Midway Stage from 5:30 to 9:30 pm.

The VFW Color Guard is at 6 pm, followed by a Huntingburg Police Department Dog Demonstration at 6:30 pm.

The festival celebrates 40 years of royalty recognition at 7 pm.

The Beer Garden, activities, and food booths close for the night at 9 pm.