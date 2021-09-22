Huntingburg Regional Airport to host ribbon cutting for tunnel expansion

The Huntingburg Regional Airport is welcoming the public to attend its Ribbon Cutting at 4:00 pm EST on Friday, September 24th and at the conclusion of the: 15-minute ceremony, everyone will be invited to Cruise down the newly lengthened and widened runway.

Jim Hunsicker, president of the DCAA, stated, “this is a great opportunity for the public to see first hand the most important mile of pavement in the region”.

He continued, “this project was years in the making and the foresight of airport board members from the past, but only comes with the important partnerships of the FAA, INDOT and our two partner contractors Weddle Brothers from Evansville and Appalachian Foothills Contracting from Lexington, KY.”

“We are excited to share with everyone this conclusion of our Airport improvements and to see first hand what the final product looks like!”

The project included Indiana’ first tunnel, on a public airport and was extended 501′ and widen 25′, taken the runway from 5,000′ to 5,501′ long and from 75′ wide to 100′ wide.

Keeping jobs local and corporate orders full, was the intent of the project, by allowing corporate aircraft greater operational usage of the airport, through efficient uses of the aircraft, including taking on more fuel and enabling larger aircraft to use the facilities.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the public is invited to follow the Airport Manager’s vehicle cruise down the runway.

Special guest speakers include a special “Blessing” from pilot/Father Ron Kreilein, US Sen. Mike Braun, CEO/President of OFS Brands Hank Menke and from INDOT Marty Blake, manager of the Aeronautics Section.

The Huntingburg Regional Airport (HNB) founded in 1937, serves the needs of the regional industry base including: Kimball International, MasterBrand Cabinets, Fortune Brands, Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Best Home Furnishings, OFS Brands, Dubois County Flight Services, Mann Enterprises and HNB Hangar, LLC.