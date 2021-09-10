Indiana coronavirus update for Friday, September 10th, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 5,476 new cases reported today for the state, and 22 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 899,844 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 14,330 deaths reported in the state, with 453 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There has also been 106 confirmed case of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 53.8% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated. 99.28% of Indiana’s Covid numbers and 99.995% of Indiana’s Covid deaths are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 0.72% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.017% have been hospitalized, and only 0.005% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid, with an average age of 79 for breakthrough deaths.

Dubois County saw 40 new cases and no new deaths reported today by the Indiana Department of Health, with a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.1% amongst all tests, and 22.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date, there have been a total of 7,358 cases for the county, and 122 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 56.9% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties: Spencer has 21 new cases, with 50.2% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 32 new cases, with 35.8% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 15 new cases, with 39.6% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 36 new cases and 2 new deaths, with 47.6% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 23 new cases, with 47.8% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 24 new cases, with 41.6% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 9 new cases, with 44.8% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 4 new cases, with 56.5% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 44 new cases and 1 new death, with 63.1% of its population vaccinated.

39.3% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. And to look at a complete breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics for the state of Indiana, go to coronavirus.in.gov.