Indiana coronavirus update for Friday, September 17th, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 4,368 new cases reported for the state, and 32 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 926,604 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 14,615 deaths reported in the state, with 468 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 108 confirmed case of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 54.5% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated. 99.097% of Indiana’s Covid numbers and 99.994% of Indiana’s Covid deaths are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 0.903% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.020% have been hospitalized, and only 0.006% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid, with an average age of 80 for breakthrough deaths.

Dubois County saw 43 new cases and no new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health, with a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.7% amongst all test, and 28.5% amongst Unique Individuals.To date there have been a total of 7,596 cases for the county, and 123 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 57.9% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties: Spencer has 13 new cases, with 51.2% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 25 new cases, with 36.4% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 10 new cases, with 40.6% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 35 new cases, with 48.4% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 18 new cases, with 48.5% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 11 new cases, with 42.7% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 14 new cases, with 45.7% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 7 new cases, with 57.4% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 47 new cases and 1 new death, with 63.9% of its population vaccinated.

31.8% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and the Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. And to look at a complete breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics for the state of Indiana, go to coronavirus.in.gov.