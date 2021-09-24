Indiana coronavirus update for Friday, September 24th, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 3,255 new cases reported for the state, and 30 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 947,918 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 14,895 deaths reported in the state, with 482 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 108 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 55.2% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated. 98.953% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 1.047% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.023% have been hospitalized, and only 0.007% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid, with an average age of 80 for breakthrough deaths.

Dubois County saw 43 new cases and no new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13% amongst all test, and 23.9% amongst Unique Individuals.To date there have been a total of 7,791 cases for the county, and 123 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 58.7% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties: Spencer has 15 new cases, with 51.9% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 23 new cases, with 37% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 9 new cases, with 41.2% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 27 new cases, with 49.2% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 10 new cases, with 49.2% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 22 new cases and 1 new death, with 43.4% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 6 new cases, with 46.4% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 17 new cases, with 58.4% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 22 new cases and 1 new death, with 64.7% of its population vaccinated.

25.9% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. And to look at a complete breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics for the state of Indiana, go to coronavirus.in.gov.