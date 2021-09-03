Indiana coronavirus update for Friday, September 3rd, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 5,079 new cases reported for the state, and 20 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 873,480 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 14,121 deaths reported in the state, with 449 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 105 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 53.2% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 44 new cases and 1 new death reported by the Indiana Department of Health, with a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.2% amongst all tests, and 21.5% amongst Unique Individuals. No new deaths have been recorded. To date, there have been a total of 7,106 cases for the county, and 120 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 56.1% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties: Spencer has 25 new cases, with 49.5% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 36 new cases, with 35.4% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 18 new cases, with 39% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 48 new cases, with 47% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 26 new cases, with 47% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 22 new cases, with 41.1% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 6 new cases, with 44.6% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 21 new cases, with 55.5% of its population vaccinated. And Warwick has 82 new cases, with 62.4% of its population vaccinated.

35.6% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and the Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To schedule to get your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. And to look at a complete breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics for the state of Indiana, go to coronavirus.in.gov.