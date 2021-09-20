Indiana coronavirus update for Monday, September 20th, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 1,920 new cases reported for the state, and 3 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 934,586 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 14,684 deaths reported in the state, with 473 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 108 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 54.8% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated. 99.28% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated.

Over the weekend, Dubois County saw 51 new cases, 11 of those cases were reported , and no new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.6% amongst all tests and 27.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date, there have been a total of 7,647 cases for the county, and 123 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 58.2% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties: Spencer has 3 new cases, with 51.4% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 12 new cases, with 36.7% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 5 new cases, with 40.8% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 14 new cases, with 48.8% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 6 new cases, with 48.7% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 4 new cases, with 42.9% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 7 new cases, with 45.9% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 6 new cases, with 57.6% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 35 new cases, with 64.2% of its population vaccinated.

31% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. And to look at a complete breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics for the state of Indiana, go to coronavirus.in.gov.