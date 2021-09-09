Indiana coronavirus update for Thursday, September 9th, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 5,240 new cases reported today for the state, and 50 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 894,516 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 14,308 deaths reported in the state, with 451 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There has also been 106 confirmed case of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 53.7% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated. 99.42% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 0.580% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid.

Dubois County saw 68 new cases and 1 new death reported today by the Indiana Department of Health, with a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.7% amongst all tests, and 23.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date, there have been a total of 7,318 cases for the county, and 122 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 56.8% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties: Spencer has 24 new cases, with 50.1% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 52 new cases, with 35.7% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 15 new cases, with 39.4% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 39 new cases and 1 new death, with 47.5% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 14 new cases and 1 new death, with 47.7% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 44 new cases, with 41.4% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 12 new cases, with 44.8% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 17 new cases and 1 new death, with 56.4% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 92 new cases, with 63% of its population vaccinated.

38% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To schedule to get your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. And to look at a complete breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics for the state of Indiana, go to coronavirus.in.gov.