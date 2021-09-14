Indiana coronavirus update for Tuesday, September 14th, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 3,580 new cases reported for the state, and 91 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 913,528 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 14,482 deaths reported in the state, with 458 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been a total of 106 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 54.1% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 45 new cases and no new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health, with a 7 Day positivity rate of 14% amongst all tests, and 27.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date, there have been a total of 7,481 cases for the county, and 123 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 57.3% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties: Spencer has 12 new cases, with 50.5% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 46 new cases, with 36.1% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 9 new cases and 1 new death, with 40.1% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 26 new cases and 1 new death, with 48% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 4 new cases, with 48.1% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 21 new cases and 1 new death, with 42.1% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 2 new cases, with 45.4% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 8 new cases and 2 new deaths, with 56.8% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 54 new cases and 1 new death, with 63.5% of its population vaccinated.

36.3% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and the Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. And to look at a complete breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics for the state of Indiana, go to coronavirus.in.gov.