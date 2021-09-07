Indiana coronavirus update for Tuesday, September 7th, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 2,863 new cases reported for the state, and no new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 886,461 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 14,172 deaths reported in the state, with 451 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There has also been 105 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 53.5% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated. 99.42% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 0.580% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid.

Dubois County saw 43 new cases and no new deaths reported by the Indiana Department of Health, with a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.5% amongst all tests, and 21.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date, there have been a total of 7,234 cases for the county, and 120 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 56.5% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties: Spencer has 10 new cases, with 49.8% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 32 new cases, with 35.5% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 8 new cases, with 39.3% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 17 new cases, with 47.3% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 6 new cases, with 47.4% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 6 new cases, with 41.2% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 13 new cases, with 44.7% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 16 new cases, with 55.8% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 55 new cases, with 62.7% of its population vaccinated.

39.7% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and the Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To schedule to get your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. And to look at a complete breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics for the state of Indiana, go to coronavirus.in.gov.