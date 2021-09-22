Indiana coronavirus update for Wednesday, September 22th, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 3,936 new cases reported for the state, and 72 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 941,120 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 14,836 deaths reported in the state, with 479 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 108 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 55% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 11 new cases and no new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.8% amongst all test, and 23% amongst Unique Individuals.To date there have been a total of 7,710 cases for the county, and 123 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 58.5% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties: Spencer has 12 new cases, with 51.6% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 46 new cases, with 36.9% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 5 new cases and 1 new death, with 41% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 18 new cases, with 49% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 8 new cases, with 48.9% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 23 new cases, with 43.2% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 6 new cases, with 46.1% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 8 new cases, with 57.8% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 34 new cases and 1 new death, with 64.5% of its population vaccinated.

34.6% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. And to look at a complete breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics for the state of Indiana, go to coronavirus.in.gov.