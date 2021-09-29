Indiana coronavirus update for Wednesday September 29th, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 2,888 new cases reported for the state, and 65 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 959,409 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 15,132 deaths reported in the state, with 493 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 112 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 55.6% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated. 98.953% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated.

Dubois County saw 25 new cases and no new deaths reported . The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.1% amongst all test, and 24% amongst Unique Individuals.To date there have been a total of 7,895 cases for the county, and 125 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 59.3% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of : Spencer has 6 new cases, with 52.2% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 27 new cases, with 37.2% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 6 new cases, with 41.4% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 27 new cases and 3 new deaths, with 49.7% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 7 new cases, with 49.6% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 21 new cases, with 43.7% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 5 new cases and 1 new death, with 46.8% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 7 new cases, with 58.7% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 23 new cases, with 65.2% of its population vaccinated.

28.8% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.