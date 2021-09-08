Indiana coronavirus update for Wednesday, September 8th, 2021

Indiana is facing the latest wave of COVID-19, with 2,952 new cases reported today for the state, and 86 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 889,362 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 14,258 deaths reported in the state, with 451 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There has also been 106 confirmed case of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 53.6% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 16 new cases and 1 new death reported today by the Indiana Department of Health, with a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.9% amongst all tests, and 23% amongst Unique Individuals. To date, there have been a total of 7,250 cases for the county, and 121 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 56.7% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties: Spencer has 11 new cases, with 49.9% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 22 new cases, with 35.6% of its population vaccinated. Martin has 10 new cases, with 39.3% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 52 new cases and 1 new death, with 47.4% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 10 new cases, with 47.5% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 11 new cases and 1 new death, with 41.2% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 8 new cases, with 44.7% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 1 new cases and 1 new death, with 55.9% of its population vaccinated. And Warwick has 61 new cases and 4 new deaths, with 62.9% of its population vaccinated.

38.4% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and the Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. And to look at a complete breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics for the state of Indiana, go to coronavirus.in.gov.