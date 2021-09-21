Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark to show at the historic Astra Theatre

The original Indiana Jones is swinging onto the screen at the historic Astra Theatre on . The collaboration of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg in the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark is sure to get us all on the edge of our seats once again.

Tickets are on sale now at www.TheNextAct.org. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $2.00. The doors will open at 6:30 pm EDT, with the featured film scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm EDT. The movie is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour 55 minutes.

A good adventure is always the right choice, and who better to lead this particular trek around the globe than Indy, everyone’s favorite quick-witted archaeologist. He may just make it up as he goes along, but we think it’s prudent to plan early and get your tickets now!

In addition to enjoying the screening of Raiders of the Lost Ark, make plans to attend other events from the scheduled 2021 Next Act, Inc. shows. These shows include the Rock Lotto on , Home Alone on , and Die Hard on . All tickets can be purchased at www.TheNextAct.org.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has the main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks and drinks that are available for purchase during the events.