Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for the 82nd Recruit Academy

Time is running out to apply to become an Indiana State Trooper.

Applications for the 82nd Recruit Academy must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm on Wednesday, September, 29th. Applications received after this deadline will not be accepted for the 82nd Recruit Academy.

Individuals interested in beginning a career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com.

This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process, as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police.

If you have already applied for the 82nd Recruit Academy you do NOT need to reapply. Please contact a recruiter about participating in the testing.

If selected to proceed in the selection process, applicants will complete the Physical Abilities Test, Written Examination, and Oral Interview in one weekend. Testing will be held & – 3, 2021 at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, IN. Applicants must pass each phase of the selection process to continue to the next phase. Further details and instructions will be sent by email to applicants by the end of business on , 2021.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is , 2022) Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

The starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department Recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year. Recruits of the 81st Recruit Academy are offered an excellent health care plan, which includes medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through the following: https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service

Current Law Enforcement Officers:

Current Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full-time law enforcement service as of , 2021, if they choose, will be assigned to the District where they currently reside.

Current Out of State Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full-time law enforcement service as of , 2021, if they choose, maybe afforded their District of choice, if their home state certification is determined equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards.

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting IndianaTrooper.com. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.