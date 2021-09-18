Indiana’s unemployment stays at 4.1% in August

Indiana’s jobless rate remained the same for the month of August.

The state’s rate stood at 4.1%, which is below the national rate of 5.2%.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 2,499 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 813 unemployed residents and a decrease of 1,686 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million.

The state’s 63.1 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.7 percent.