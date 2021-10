On this episode of 18 WJTS in.form: Four Rivers Arts & Crafts Harvest Home Festival

Bill Potter sits down with Joe “Swampy” Schoenbachler to talk about the Four Rivers Arts & Crafts Harvest Home Festival on October 16 & 17.

For More Information, Visit: 4riversartsandcrafts.com

