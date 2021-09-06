Jasper and Huntingburg City offices closed for Labor Day

The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 6th for Labor Day.

Trash and recycling that is normally collected on September 6th will now be collected on Tuesday, September 7th.

Trash and regular recycling picked up for the rest of the week will be on a regular schedule.

Please place the trash and regular recycling at the curbside by 7 am.

City offices in Huntingburg are closing for the holiday weekend.

Offices will be closed on Monday, September 6th for the Labor Day holiday. The offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 7th at 8 am.