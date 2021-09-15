Jasper Chamber of Commerce to host Coffee and Conversation this week

Residents have a chance to learn more about the current projects underway in the city this week.

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is hosting Coffee and Conversation with Mayor Dean Vonderheide on Friday, September 17th, and Tuesday, November 30th, from 8 am to 9 am at the Jasper Train Depot.

The Chamber will supply the coffee and Schnuck’s will provide some refreshments.

There is no need to RSVP- just show up!

At this time, all attendees are asked to wear a mask.