Jasper Chamber of Commerce to host Coffee and Conversation with the Mayor

Residents have a chance to learn more about the current projects underway in the city in a few weeks.

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is hosting Coffee and Conversation with Mayor Dean Vonderheide on Friday, September 17th, and Tuesday, November 30th, from 8 am to 9 am at the Jasper Train Depot.

The Chamber will supply the coffee and Schnuck’s will provide some refreshments.

There is no need to RSVP- just show up!

At this time, all attendees are asked to wear a mask.