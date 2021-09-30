Jasper Chamber of Commerce to host community shredding event

An event to get rid of old papers while still giving a little love to the planet is coming to Jasper!

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce sponsoring a community paper shredding event on Friday, October 8th, from 10 am to 1 pm at the St. Joseph church South Parking Lot near Newton and 10th Streets in Jasper.

The event is free and open to residents and businesses. Each resident or business has a 100 lbs shred limit.

Staples, paper clips, and file folders can all be shredded. This is for paper products only. Items like credit cards, DVDs, CDs, and floppy discs will not be accepted.

Shredding services are provided by Piranha Mobile Shredding.