Jasper Community Arts to host ‘The Art of French Charcuterie’ demonstration

Jasper Community Arts is pleased to present the next installment in its Brown Bag with the Arts series with ‘The Art of French Charcuterie.’

The event takes place Thursday, October 7th, from 11:30 am to 1 pm in the new Thyen-Clark Cultural Center workshop Cherry A and B.

Education Coordinator Donna Schepers will continue to explore What’s Cooking with the arts.

Charcuterie is exploding on the food scene in Jasper, and Donna will be joined by her friend and fellow foodie, Judy Bennett, to share five easy steps while making a taste-tempting charcuterie board for you to sample.

Boards, ceramics, glass, and other unique artistic wares will be used and displayed to create this classic French Charcuterie Demonstration.

Plan to come early and stay late to network and also to enjoy the new exhibits on display.

Five dollars per person will cover entry to the event.

Feel free to bring a lite lunch to enjoy alongside the charcuterie tasting.

For more information, or to make your reservation, call (812)-482-3070 or visit jasperarts.org/workshops