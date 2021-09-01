Jasper Group Appoints New CEO

As part of the ongoing leadership transition plan that Jasper Group announced 18 months ago, Mike Wagner will assume responsibilities as CEO, along with his appointment to the Jasper Group Board of Directors.

Mike Elliott, who is stepping down from his long tenure as CEO, will remain as Chairman of the Board. Under Elliott’s direction since 1986, the company transformed from a small seating business into a successful and thriving family of brands serving the commercial, hospitality and education markets.

Elliott stated, “Our employees are family to me. In planning this transition, I wanted to make sure the right leadership team was in place. My highest priority over these past 35-plus years has been expanding on the course of growth that our founders began nearly 100 years ago and cultivating a sustainable business that provides opportunities for people who live in the communities where we serve. After seeing the positive developments and results during this transition period, I am very confident we have found the right leadership to carry the torch and prepare the company for success for the next 100 years.”

Wagner brings with him more than 25 years of industry leadership experience with a heavy focus on driving growth for industry-leading products and programs.

Wagner commented, “The lengthy transition and the fact that Mike Elliott will remain as Chairman has created a very smooth experience for our employees and customers.” Wagner added, “Spending the last 18 months alongside Mike has been a great learning experience. Early in this process, it became apparent that we share many of the same core values, including listening to and taking care of our customers and our employees. There is no one better to learn from in practicing that particular principle than Mike Elliott.” Wagner finished by saying, “Although it may seem strange, having joined Jasper Group during such a turbulent period was a good thing. It really allowed me to witness firsthand the true character of the people and the culture that makes Jasper Group so special. I feel very fortunate to be part of the Jasper Group family, and my top priority is to continue building on Mike Elliott’s vision to preserve the culture that has made this business so successful.”