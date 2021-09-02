Jasper man arrested after driving with BAC nearly 3x legal limit

Driving drunk landed a Jasper man behind bars on a series of charges.

Jasper Police pulled over 45-year-old Osmin Serrano-Serrano for running a stoplight at Northwood Avenue and Newton Street and failing to maintain a lane on Wednesday night.

After investigating, police determined that the man was under the influence of alcohol.

A preliminary blood test gave a result of .221 BAC, which is almost three times the legal limit.

Serrano was booked into the Dubois County Security Center for Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of .15 or More Where Defendant Has A Prior conviction for OWI Within Last 7 Years (Level 6 Felony), Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person-Defendant Has Prior Conviction Within Last 7 Years and Operator Never Licensed (Level 6 Felony)