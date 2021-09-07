Jasper man arrested after reports of suspicious vehicle

A Jasper man is behind bars this morning after a traffic stop.

Jasper Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Ann Lane just before 1:15 this morning.

Officers then located the vehicle and stopped the driver, identified as 52-year-old Daniel Voight, near 32nd and Newton Streets.

A K9 gave a positive indication for drugs and methamphetamine was located on Voight’s person.

He was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.