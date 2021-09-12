Jasper man arrested on OWI charge

Yesterday evening, the Jasper Police Department received a report from a local business that a male subject had left their establishment in a Black Chevy Truck while he was intoxicated.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and made a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Benjamin Hewitt.

Upon investigation, officers found that Hewitt was intoxicated and had a BAC of .18.

Hewitt was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI .15 or higher.