Jasper Police asking for help with identifying vehicle involved in series of vehicle thefts

UPDATE (12:34 PM) The owner of the vehicle has been notified and is no longer considered a person of interest
The Jasper Police Department is encouraging residents to keep their cars locked after a series of vehicle thefts.
Police have identified a vehicle of interest.
If anyone can identify this newer Toyota Tacoma, call the Jasper Police Department at (812)-482-2255 or call the anonymous tip line at (812)-481-2677.
