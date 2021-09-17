Jasper Police asking for help with identifying vehicle involved in series of vehicle thefts

UPDATE (12:34 PM) The owner of the vehicle has been notified and is no longer considered a person of interest

The Jasper Police Department is encouraging residents to keep their cars locked after a series of vehicle thefts.

Police have identified a vehicle of interest.

If anyone can identify this newer Toyota Tacoma, call the Jasper Police Department at (812)-482-2255 or call the anonymous tip line at (812)-481-2677.