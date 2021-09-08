Jasper Police Department releases results for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

While many families were squeezing in the last of their summer activities into their schedules last month, officers with the Jasper Police Department were hard at work.

Officers took part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign and increased patrols between August 18th and September 6th.

During this enforcement period, officers worked 35 overtime hours, stopped 106 vehicles, made one arrest for driving while suspended/prior, issued 13 traffic citations, and wrote 128 traffic warnings.

In Indiana, drunk driving has been on the rise. Of the 898 fatalities that occurred in the state last year, 151, or 17% were alcohol-related. That’s up from 130 in 2019.

In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. Drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.