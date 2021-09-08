Jasper Water Department to begin fall hydrant flushing Monday

Those who live in Jasper will need to keep an eye on the washer when doing laundry next week.

The Jasper Municipal Water Department begins its fall hydrant flushing on Monday, September 13th.

Flushing hours are from 7 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday, depending on weather conditions.

Flushing will last for several weeks until all hydrants in the city have been flushed.

The water is safe for human and pet consumption.

Please use extra caution when doing laundry during this process, because staining of laundry can occur.

If you notice any cloudy or discolored water, run your cold water tap until it clears.

If you have any questions, call the Jasper Water Department at (812)-482-5252.