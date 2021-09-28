Joan A. Meyer, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:21 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Joan was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on July 22, 1934, to Arthur and Ludwina (Werne) Albert. She married Robert L. Meyer on May 8, 1954, in Ferdinand, Indiana. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2018.

Joan retired as a customer service representative at Sears. She later worked at the Dairy Queen in Jasper where she loved to make treats.

She was a member of the V.F.W. Post #673 Women’s Auxiliary and American Legion Post #147 Women’s Auxiliary.

Joan enjoyed playing cards, gambling at the boats and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are five children; Bruce (Lynn) Meyer, Emerald Isle, NC, Donna (John) Hellman, Velpen, IN, Cheryl Blackwell, Jasper, IN, Brian (Jane) Meyer, Fishers, IN, and Kurt (Heather) Meyer, Westfield, IN, 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one on the way, two sisters; Joyce Hornsey and Kathleen H.art.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two brothers; Leroy and Ralph Albert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan A. Meyer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A private family visitation will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

