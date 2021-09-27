82-year-old Joseph Feldpausch Jr., of Ferdinand, passed away on Saturday, September 25th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Joseph was born May 20, 1939 in Troy to Joseph Sr. and Helen (Froehlich) Feldpausch. He married Barbara Hoffman on November 27, 1969 in St. Isadore Church. She preceded him in death on June 1, 2005. Joseph was a lifelong farmer and a former barber. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Joseph enjoyed woodworking, gardening, golf, playing cards and horse races.

He is survived by two sons, Mathew Feldpausch of Ferdinand and Jeffery Feldpausch of Derby; two daughters, Kathleen Feldpausch of Ferdinand and Karen (Jud) Collett of Santa Claus; a brother, William (Shirley) Feldpausch of Ferdinand; one sister, Janice (Bob) Harpeneau of Troy; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; a brother, Gerald Feldpausch and two sisters, JoAnn Lutgring and Patricia Meagher.

Funeral services will be Thursday, September 30th at 10:00 AM CT in St. Boniface Church in Fulda with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday at the church from 8:00 AM CT until time of services.