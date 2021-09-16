Kimball International to host job fair on Saturday

Get your resume ready!

Kimball International is holding a Job Fair this Saturday, September 18th, from 9 am to 12 noon at the 11th Avenue Facility.

Kimball International is offering a minimum training pay of $16.00 per hour with the potential for more based on experience

During the fair, attendees will also be able to enjoy grilled sausage links and prize giveaways.

The event will be held at the Kimball facility at 340 East 11th Avenue in Jasper from 9 am to noon.