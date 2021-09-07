Labor Day traffic stop leads to drug charges for Jasper woman

A Jasper woman is facing drug charges after being pulled over by police on Labor Day.

34-year-old Amber Mahan was stopped by police on Monday for allowing a

juvenile to ride in the bed of the pickup truck while in operation on the roadway.

While speaking with Mahan, officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police then searched the vehicle and found Mahan to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Mahan was booked into the Dubois County Security Center for a felony charge of dealing methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.