76-year-old Linda Fay Herrick of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:25 a.m. on , 2021, in Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Linda was born in Mitchellville, Tennessee, on , 1945, to the late Hubert and Gladys (Lovelady) Dobbs. Linda grew up in Portland, Tennessee before her family moved to Louisville, Kentucky, and eventually to Indianapolis, Indiana, when she was a young girl. Linda attended Emmerich Manuel High School.

She was a leasing agent for several years, leasing apartments and condominiums.

She attended Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.

Linda was a “people person” who rarely met a stranger. She enjoyed meeting and talking with new people and would often remember and share details about them and their loved ones for years to come. Linda loved children and the joy they bring to life. She was always concerned if someone was hungry and wanted to feed them. Although Linda could be spunky at times, she genuinely loved and cared about people. Her family and God were of the utmost importance to her.

Linda enjoyed talking to and spending time with her friends and family; listening to country music; reading; doing word searches; and watching HGTV or animated movies. She loved to be on the go and was always up for a new adventure. She would often be out and about early in the morning to visit friends or leave a note on a loved one’s car.

Survived are her daughter, Angela (Doug) Goeppner (Huntingburg, IN); son, Michael (Amy) Herrick II (La Canada, CA) and their three children, Michael III, Matthew and Rachel. Two sisters, Brenda Roberson (Indianapolis, IN) and Charlotte Rich (Greenfield, IN) as well several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are, three brothers, Don (Florine) (Houston, TX), Jimmy (Jeannie) (Titusville, FL) and Obie (Lettie) Dobbs (Indianapolis, IN).

A funeral service for Linda Fay Herrick will be held at 1:00 p.m. on , 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Ferdinand Cemetery in Ferdinand, Indiana. Pastor Ryan Stiles will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper on .

The family requests that masks are worn to the services in light of COVID.

The family extends their deep appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Joseph Munning and staff; Dr. Michael Snyder and staff; Dr. Rod Warren and staff; and various medical professionals at Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center, Scenic Hills at the Monastery, QualiCare and Adaptive for the care and compassion provided to Linda over the past several years. We are forever grateful for each of you. A special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice – you truly impacted our lives in just one short week.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in memory of Linda to one of the following local charities, which reflect Linda’s interests: Community Chew – Jasper, IN https://www.communitychew.org/donate-1 or Redemption Christian Church, Jasper, IN https://www.redemptionin.com/give