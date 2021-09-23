Man accused of shooting Posey County Deputy arrested for attempted murder

The man who shot a Posey County Sheriff Deputy in the head is out of the hospital and in jail.

According to the Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Paul Wiltshire of New Harmony was released from Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon and arrested for the attempted murder of Deputy Bryan Hicks.

Wiltshire was transported to the Warrick County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

Hicks remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition.